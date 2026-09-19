Hyderabad: Planning Sunday around HITEC City? Here’s where to go

Hyderabadis looking for a different Sunday plan have plenty to look forward to this weekend. One stop destination is here to bring all the fun for a perfect Sunday outing at one place.

Wink The Flea Season 4 is bringing together shopping, food, creative workshops, games and live music for a full day of entertainment on September 20.

The event will take place at Cyber Gardens, HITEC City, beside Shilparamam, from 10 am to 11 pm. With activities scheduled throughout the day, visitors can arrive in the morning and spend the day exploring the flea market.

Shop, Discover And Explore

Wink The Flea is more than just a shopping event. Visitors can browse fashion finds, statement accessories, quirky products and homegrown brands while exploring different stalls at the venue.

Whether you are looking for something new for your wardrobe, an interesting accessory or a unique find, the flea market is planned as a relaxed space to walk around, shop and discover independent home grown brands.

Creative workshops for all ages

Those who enjoy hands-on activities can also take part in workshops. The event will have options for both children and adults, including Charm Station, Mosaic Art, Paint Corner and Customize Station.

The workshops will run from 11 am to 8 pm, giving visitors enough time to add a creative activity to their Sunday plans.

Food and entertainment throughout the day

Food will be available from 10 am to 10 pm, making it easy for visitors to take a break between shopping and activities.

As evening arrives, the entertainment gets livelier. Paperplanes will host the sundowner from 4 pm onwards, followed by Niraval performing live from 7 pm onwards and set the vibe for the evening.

Games and other entertainment activities will also be part of the event, giving groups of friends and families more reasons to stay longer and spend some quality time together.

The perfect sunday plan

The event brings together several things Hyderabadis usually look for in a weekend outing: shopping, food, music and something new to experience.

With the market opening at 10 am, visitors can begin with shopping and food, try a workshop during the afternoon and stay on for the sundowner and live music in the evening.

Wink The Flea Season 4 will be held on September 20, 2026, at Cyber Gardens, HITEC City, beside Shilparamam, Hyderabad. The event will run from 10 am to 11 pm.

Note for readers: Alcoholic beverages will be served at the event. Readers who prefer to avoid venues where alcohol is served may wish to keep this in mind while planning their visit.