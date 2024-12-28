Hyderabad police arrest 3 for robbery, weapons seized

Hyderabad: Three notorious criminals who are allegedly involved in a spate of robbery cases here were arrested by the Kulsumpura police on Saturday, December 28.

The accused persons have been identified as Syed Abul Hasan, 32; Syed Taleb Ali, 23 and Saif Ali Mirza, 19.

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for south west zone G Chandra Mohan, on December 24, the trio threatened a labourer with a knife and robbed his phone and motorcycle at the 100 feet road Kulsumpura.

Following a complaint by the labourer, R Krishna, a case was booked and a search operation was launched. After four days, the police finally caught Hasan, Ali and Mirza.

The police recovered two motorcycles that were reported to be stolen in Kulsumpura and Attapur police stations, and 11 mobile phones that were reported to be stolen at various police stations in Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerate limits. The police seized weapons including a country-made gun with two live rounds, 2 knives and a knuckle puncher from the arrested men.

Arrested men involved in multiple cases

The arrested robbery gang are wanted in an attempt to murder case with Attapur police station and a house trespass and extortion attempt case with Langer House police station, according to a statement by the police.

Upon questioning, the trio confessed their involvement in theft, burglary, and extortion cases with various police stations in the city, said the police statement.

Among the arrested men Syed Abul Hassan has been previously involved in 17 cases with Charminar, Bahadurpura, Rajendra Nagar, Falaknuma, Afzalgung, Nampally, SR Nagar, Mahankali, Gudimalkapur, Panjagutta, Humayun Nagar, Jeedimetla, Jagadgirigutta, Gachibowli, Balanagar police stations.

Meanwhile, Syed Taleb Ali has been previously involved in cases with 6 cases with Mirchowk, Malkajgiri, and Nallakunta police stations.