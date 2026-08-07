Hyderabad police arrest auto driver in Saidabad murder case

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old auto driver was arrested by the Saidabad police on Thursday, August 6, for allegedly hacking a man to death on August 4.

The accused, identified as Enderawat Suman, is a resident of Singareni Colony. Police said their investigation revealed that Suman held a grudge against the deceased, Mohammed Fasi Ameer, over personal issues. On August 4, Suman allegedly attacked Fasi with a knife before fleeing the scene in his autorickshaw. He later threw the knife into Saroornagar Lake.

The police seized Suman’s mobile phone and autorickshaw and recovered the knife from the lake. He was booked and arrested for murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Saidabad murder

A 35-year-old auto driver was hacked to death in full public view in Singareni Colony on Tuesday, August 4, allegedly over a financial dispute.

Also Read Hyderabad: Auto driver hacked to death in public in Saidabad

Ameer was rushed to Osmania General Hospital but was declared dead. The accused, Suman, Ameer’s neighbour and a fellow auto driver, fled after the attack before being arrested by the police.