Hyderabad police arrest auto driver in Saidabad murder case

The accused held a grudge against the victim, Mohammed Fasi Ameer, over personal issues.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Police officers and individuals in a room related to Saidabad murder case.
The Saidabad police address the media after arresting the accused

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old auto driver was arrested by the Saidabad police on Thursday, August 6, for allegedly hacking a man to death on August 4.

The accused, identified as Enderawat Suman, is a resident of Singareni Colony. Police said their investigation revealed that Suman held a grudge against the deceased, Mohammed Fasi Ameer, over personal issues. On August 4, Suman allegedly attacked Fasi with a knife before fleeing the scene in his autorickshaw. He later threw the knife into Saroornagar Lake.

The police seized Suman’s mobile phone and autorickshaw and recovered the knife from the lake. He was booked and arrested for murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Subhan Bakery

Saidabad murder

A 35-year-old auto driver was hacked to death in full public view in Singareni Colony on Tuesday, August 4, allegedly over a financial dispute.

Ameer was rushed to Osmania General Hospital but was declared dead. The accused, Suman, Ameer’s neighbour and a fellow auto driver, fled after the attack before being arrested by the police.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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