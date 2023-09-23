Hyderabad: Police arrest fake doctor in Marredpally

Hyderabad: Officials of the Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad along with Tukaramgate police on Saturday arrested a Bengali man who had masqueraded as a doctor and was running a clinic in the limits of Marredpally police station in the city.

The arrested fake doctor was identified as Tuhin Kumar Mandal aged 30 and is a resident of Habra village of West Bengal.

According to the police, Kumar went to Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh where he learned how to treat piles in a local clinic. In 2016, he visited Hyderabad and opened a piles treatment clinic under the name ‘Geetha Clinic’ without valid certificates.

Upon receiving information, police conducted a raid on his clinic and seized visiting cards, ointments, tablets etc.