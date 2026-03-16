Hyderabad Police bust adulterated sweets, other foods supplied to shops

Hyderabad: Two people were booked for allegedly operating an adulterated food unit, selling sweets and other food items, on Sunday, March 15, in Mailardevpally.

Police seized Rs 1.10 lakh worth of adulterated food items from the duo. They reportedly used toxic chemicals and unhygienic facilities to supply the goods to local shops across Hyderabad.

The accused were identified as Abdul Haque, 54, and Mohammed Qameruddin, 70. According to the police, the accused were buying spoiled raw materials to produce unsafe food.

The Mailardevpally Police conducted raids at two different locations in Laxmiguda and Subhan Colony and found illegal kitchens running without permits or clean conditions.

The police officials received information that food items were being manufactured using toxic substances, violating food safety norms. The police teams swiftly raided the units and found the accused preparing sweets, among other items, in unhygienic conditions. They reportedly mixed chemicals, artificial colours and supplied the final product to several shops in the city.

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Police seized 35 kg loose Motichoor laddu powder, 10 kg Sodium Benzodiamine, expired vanilla powder flavour, a small box of raspberry red colour, lemon yellow colour and 98 Motichoor laddu boxes.

The police filed two cases under Sections 125 (endangering human life), 318 (4) (cheating), and 274 (Adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).