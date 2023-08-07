Hyderabad police commissioner, 2 IPS officers promoted to DGP rank

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 7th August 2023 5:42 pm IST
(From left) Senior IPS officers CV Anand, Rajiv Ratan and Dr Jitender were promoted to DGP by the government

Hyderabad: Three senior IPS officers have been promoted to the rank of director general of police (DGP).

According to the government order released on Monday, August 7, senior officers – Rajiv Ratan (1991 batch), CV Anand (1991 batch) and Dr Jitender (1992 batch) – are promoted to DGP.

While Rajiv Ratan currently acts as the managing director of Telangana State Police Housing Corporation, CV Anand is Hyderabad commissioner and Dr Jitender serves as the principal secretary to the state government, home department.

