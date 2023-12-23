Hyderabad police commissioner hints at odd even to curb pollution

Hyderabad: The newly appointed city police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy while interacting with reporters hinted at adopting the odd-even policy to curb the rising pollution and frequent traffic congestion here.

The odd-even policy was introduced by the AAP government in New Delhi to reduce the notorious air pollution. Under this, vehicles whose number plates end with even digits (0, 2,4,6,8) are allowed to run on even dates while those ending with odd digits (3,5,7,9) will operate on odd dates.

During his annual press conference, the senior police officer said the traffic department is willing to explore the idea of implementing the odd-even policy on some roads.

He also encourages citizens to adopt the concept of carpooling. “Carpooling is used in metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. It is one of the best when it comes to saving resources and curb pollution. I think its time Hyderabad should implement it too,” he told reporters.

The city witnessed a staggering rise in vehicles this year with 16,150 purchases.