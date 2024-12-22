Hyderabad police commissioner oversees restoration of historic building

Hyderabad: Renovation works at the century-old Kotwal office building at Purani Haveli is nearing completion, said Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand. The building, which once housed the commissioner of police office, ‘Kotwal-e-Shaher’ Hyderabad, was later moved to Basheerbagh. The commissioner now occasionally visits the building for important events.

A portion of the building currently houses the deputy commissioner of police (South) office. Due to restoration works, the DCP office was temporarily relocated to an adjacent building.

A private company specializing in heritage restoration undertook the project, using materials like quick lime, hydrated lime, raw gum extracts, and fibers. The restoration was sponsored by a private firm as part of its CSR initiative.

The police decided to restore the building due to its historical significance and its role as an important landmark in Hyderabad.

City police commissioner Anand had previously stated, “Many of my predecessors used to monitor Friday prayers and processions here. I continued this tradition, but the building was deteriorating, and the roof eventually caved in. As a Hyderabadi, I felt it was our responsibility to conserve and revive these heritage structures.”

The restoration is expected to be completed by January, with a formal inauguration planned.