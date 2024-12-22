Hyderabad sees increase in traffic violations, dip in road accidents

Hyderabad: There has been a significant increase in traffic violations while a dip in the number of deaths due to road accidents, according to the Hyderabad police annual report that was released at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) on Sunday, December 22.

According to the report, 2024 saw an overall increase in the total number of accidents and traffic violations registered in the Hyderabad city police limits.

The number of fatalities from road accidents has come down from 335 in 2023 to 227 in 2024 and pedestrian fatalities have dipped from 137 to 89.

The number of reported accidents has risen to 2745 in 2024, a slight 7.73 per cent jump from 2548 cases in 2023.

In 2024, as many as 3,065 persons were injured from road accidents, while 775 pedestrians were injured out of 819 pedestrian accidents, representing a significant 94.63 per cent injury rate.

140 per cent hike in drunken driving in 2024

This year, Hyderabad city traffic police raised a total of 48,81,352 traffic violation tickets compared to 48,53,018 violation tickets in 2023.

There has been a massive 140 per cent hike in drunken driving cases reported in 2024 with 8,40,084 cases. In 2023, the total number of cases reported was 3,49,917.

Despite a significant increase in the number of people checked for drunken driving this year, the conviction rate remains relatively low. While 8,40,084 individuals were checked, only 52,080 convictions were made, marking an increase of just 8,140 compared to the previous year.

The number of cases reported for over speeding in 2024 is 88,348 which is 35,431 cases less when compared to 2023 which recorded 52,917 cases.

Wrong-side driving increased by 25 per cent in 2024 with 405756 reported this year as compared to 546115 cases in the previous year.

Helmetless riding remains a significant issue, with more than 22 lakh cases reported in 2024. Signal jumping continues to be the most frequent traffic violation, although there has been a slight decrease in these incidents.

To address the traffic issue, the city police commissioner said that the police have been clearing footpaths as per the orders of the Supreme Court, and soon, Town Vending Committees will be formed comprising local people’s representatives and government officials, to find ways to relocate the hawkers occupying footpaths and in front of shops.

It will be colour-coded in green, orange, red, and blue designated zones. He said that the traffic police will reorient itself, as it is a department which constantly touches the common people during their everyday lives.

Drones for traffic management

The city police commissioner also announced that the police department will soon use drones for traffic management, and a separate Drones Maintenance Wing will oversee the operation and maintenance of those drones. “We are presently hiring drones whenever there are any public meetings, festive events, or processions. In the days to come we are going to have our own drones for traffic management,” he said.