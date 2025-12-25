Hyderabad police conduct Operation Kavach, seize vehicles in Old City

Hyderabad: The city police conducted Operation Kavach in Hyderabad’s Old City and seized some vehicles on Wednesday, December 24.

The operation was conducted at Puranapul with the aim of disarming antisocial elements and seizing illegal articles and vehicles moving around without registration number plates.

The police also checked an illegal belt shop located at Puranapul and seized liquor bottles from the place.

The city police conducted Operation Kavach in Hyderabad's Old City and seized some vehicles on Wednesday, December 24.



The operation was conducted at Puranapul. It was aimed at disarming antisocial elements, seizing illegal articles and vehicles moving around without… pic.twitter.com/sBfPa64wQ0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 25, 2025

In a statement, South Zone DCP Kiran Khare said the operation was conducted to instill confidence in people and check the movement of antisocial elements late in night on roads and prevent crime.

“In night under the influence of drugs young men are moving around and attacking people with weapons over small issues. Our aim is to prevent it by taking proactive measures,” Khare said.

Operation Kavach

On December 5, the Hyderabad police launched Operation Kavach against anti-social activities, including drug trafficking, hawala transactions and others.

At least 5,000 police personnel were deployed across 150 strategic locations for intensive checks across Hyderabad. The special drive aims at enhancing public safety. The city police commissioner, VC Sajjanar, led the police teams in a vehicle checking drive near Gulzar Houz in the Old City.

He inspected around 25 vehicles during the exercise, questioning motorists and supervising the ground-level enforcement.

After supervising the field operation, Sajjanar inspected the law and order situation through CCTV cameras at the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills.

Operation Kavach saw a coordinated mobilisation of multiple police wings, including Law & Order units, Traffic Police, Task Force teams, Armed Reserve (AR), Blue Colts, and City patrol squads.