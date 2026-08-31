Hyderabad police constable ends life over relationship issues

Hyderabad: An Armed Reserve constable of the Hyderabad police died by suicide allegedly due to relationship issues on Sunday, August 30.

The constable was identified as 25-year-old Nibhash, who was posted at Petlaburj and was a resident of Tirumalanagar. He was in a relationship with a woman, but her family opposed their marriage. Upset over the issue, Nibhash took an extreme step.

Nibhash reportedly sent messages to his friends informing them before he hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a saree. The Ambepet police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and launched an investigation.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read Hyderabad woman constable attempts suicide over marital dispute

Similar incident

In April, a woman Police Constable allegedly attempted suicide in Hyderabad’s Yousufguda after her husband forced her to have an abortion.

The Constable was identified as Sirisha, who was deployed at the Punjagutta Police Station. According to the Punjagutta Police, Sirisha was separated from her husband and had filed for divorce. He also said that Swapnil and Sirisha got married in a temple. On April 14, Sirisha experienced pain, and they visited the doctor. “As the couple returned home after purchasing the medicine, they had an argument, and Sirisha overdosed on medicines,” the SHO explained.

Sirisha did not report to work for two days. She informed her friends that she was unwell, after which she was shifted to a hospital. The police said Sirisha is stable and a case has been registered against Swapnil.