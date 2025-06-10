Hyderabad police detain BRS MLC Kavitha during TGSRTC bus fare hike protest

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana Jagruthi chief MLC K Kavitha was detained by Hyderabad police on Tuesday, June 10, during a protest against the recent hike in TGSRTC bus fares.

Along with her team, K Kavitha attempted to lay siege to Bus Bhavan, the TGSRTC headquarters at RTC Cross Roads. During the protest, they raised slogans including “Congress is not good and we don’t need it.”

Speaking to the media, Kavitha stated that “The recent TGSRTC bus fare hike will have a huge impact on women and students; we demand to revise the prices.”

Also Read TGSRTC hikes student pass fares, extends validity to Metro Express buses

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha was detained by Hyderabad police on Tuesday, June 10, during a protest against the recent hike in TGSRTC bus fares. pic.twitter.com/BKPVVTWr4O — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 10, 2025

During the protest, MLC Kavitha was detained by police.

More details awaited.