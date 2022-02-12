Hyderabad: Police issue traffic advisory ahead of President’s visit

Hyderabad: The police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the visit of President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu to “Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham” at Muchintala village, Shamshabad Mandal.

The following restrictions will be applicable on Saturday and Sunday:

The public coming from Hyderabad City to enter Ashrama road from Palamakula village have to park their vehicles at west side parking behind Swarna Bharat Trust and proceed to Statue if Equality abd Yagashala.

Public from Vijayawada, Nalgonda, etc may get down at Pedda Golconda Exit 15 and enter Ashrama road at Sangiguda village and park their vehicles at east side parking near Gollur village and proceed to Yagashala and Statue.

All heavy vehicles plying between NH 44 and ORR via P1 road (Ashrama Road) will be diverted towards Shamshabad.

General public entry to Statue premises would be restricted during evening hours in view of security during the visit of the Vice-President and President of India.