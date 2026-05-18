Hyderabad police launches AI tool ‘SOCEYE’ to tackle harmful online content

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Monday, May 18, said they have launched SOCEYE, an advanced AI-based application designed to curb the spread of harmful online content.

The technology-driven initiative, Social Media Observation and Cyber Intelligence, is designed for intelligent social media surveillance of cyber troublemakers, monitoring trending online issues that may disrupt public order, and supporting analysis and investigation, a press release said.

The initiative reflects the Hyderabad City Police’s continued commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies and leveraging artificial intelligence in policing and public safety, it said.

Conventionally, monitoring multiple social media platforms, tracking habitual cyber troublemakers, and identifying harmful narratives required extensive manpower and continuous manual scrutiny, it added.

“SOCEYE enables intelligent automated surveillance, real-time analysis, and investigative support through a unified AI-driven platform, significantly reducing the enormous manual effort involved in round-the-clock social media monitoring,” the police said.

In its pilot phase, SOCEYE identified 85 hateful and communally sensitive posts related to the Puranapul X Road incident earlier this year and 126 posts across multiple handles linked to the Gudimalkapur issue, the police said.

Timely content takedown measures were initiated, ensuring maintenance of peace and harmony and identification of troublemakers, they added.

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On the key features of SOCEYE, the police said it includes a comprehensive intelligent dashboard that integrates data from multiple sources to provide real-time situational awareness, with inputs from Dial-100, internal intelligence alerts, ongoing city events and other operational feeds, enabling officers to obtain a consolidated operational picture at a glance.

It continuously monitors social media activity, including accounts spreading communal or disruptive content.

Priority has also been given to tracking issues related to narcotics, women’s safety, cyberbullying and stalking, with AI models flagging CSAM-related content and generating automatic alerts.

An underlying AI model categorises content into high, medium and low risk based on the nature and sensitivity of posts.

The system also facilitates escalation of objectionable or harmful content to relevant social media platforms for necessary action, while maintaining detailed records and tracking all such requests, the police said.

Another feature of the module is its network analysis capability, which identifies accounts and users repeatedly sharing or amplifying sensitive content, thereby reducing manual monitoring that would otherwise require several hours of continuous scrutiny by dedicated teams.

SOCEYE also provides an improved mechanism for handling grievances reported by the public through official Hyderabad City Police social media handles.

Given the large number of protests, public gatherings, religious processions and events handled in the city daily, SOCEYE enables automated event-based monitoring, the police said.

The system assists in early identification of potential threats or developments that may disrupt law and order, thereby improving preventive policing capabilities while significantly reducing manual workload.

The platform includes multiple inbuilt analytical and investigative tools to support cybercrime investigations, social media-related cases and conventional investigations involving digital evidence.

SOCEYE also features a global search engine capable of instantly scanning public profiles and aggregating publicly available posts based on specific keywords in real time.

This enables officers to quickly obtain a comprehensive understanding of emerging narratives and developments, the police added.