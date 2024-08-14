Hyderabad police nab six for land grabbing in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The city police on Wednesday, August, 14, arrested six persons accused of land grabbing in Secunderabad under the limits of Karkhana police station.

The accused were identified as 50-year-old Ubaid Bin Mohammed, a resident of Eidi Bazar, 39-year-old Shaik Rauf Pasha, a resident of Bowenpally, 64-year-old Rathakanth Sainath, a resident of Bansuwada, 48-year-old Mohammed Abid, a resident of Nizamabad, 40-year-old Shaik Amid, a resident of Rasoolpura, and 49-year-old Banoth Bheem Singh, a resident of Bansuwada.

The accused were arrested following a complaint by 87-year-old Colonel Voleti Krishna Rao to whom the land belongs In his complaint, Rao stated that he has 450 square yards of land in Gunrock Enclave Cooperative Housing Society under the registered sale deed from 1982.

At that time, there was no mandatory procedure for taking photographs or biometric authentication for registration. Ubaid and Rauf, who are real estate brokers, conspired to grab the property. They set their sights on the complainant’s property, as he was a senior citizen and frequently travelled to Chennai.

To create fake documents, Rauf and Ubaid engaged Sainath, who forged the complainant’s Aadhar card in the name of Krishna Rao. Ubaid and Rauf further engaged Abid to pose as a buyer, while Amid and Bheem were made the witnesses to the sale deed.

Following the complaint, a case was registered, and the accused were arrested.