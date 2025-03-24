Hyderabad police push for tighter security at Bowenpally vegetable market

Hyderabad: Focus on installing CCTVs, and curb public drinking, said the deputy commissioner of police, North Zone, Rashmi Perumal during a meeting with Bowenpally Vegetable Market Yard Association on Monday, March 24.

The meeting was conducted to review security measures and address concerns regarding safety at the vegetable market.

The meeting focused on key issues including the lack of operational CCTV cameras. Hyderabad police noted that only 16 out of 35 CCTV cameras were working, emphasizing the need for additional surveillance and improved lighting in dark areas. Traders at vegetable markets were encouraged to install cameras at their own premises and retain footage for at least 30 days.

To curb drug abuse and public drinking, police stressed the need for stricter action. The increasing threat of cybercrime was also discussed during the meeting, with a call for enhanced vigilance and collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

The meeting underscored the importance of safety measures to ensure a secure trading environment for farmers, traders, and customers. Lastly, police urged market stakeholders to report any suspicious activities via Dial-100 and assured full cooperation in maintaining peace and order.















