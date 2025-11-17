Hyderabad police sets up special control room for Madinah bus tragedy families

Hyderabad: The city police have set up a special control room to assist the families of the 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad who tragically lost their lives in a bus accident in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on the wee hours of Monday, November 17.

Families seeking support may contact the Hyderabad City Police Control Room at 040-27852333.

Inspector Shaik Jakeer Hussain has been deputed to coordinate with the Saudi Arabia Consulate in New Delhi for necessary assistance. The officer can be contacted at 8712660381.

This control room will facilitate passport and visa support for the relatives who need to travel, a release from the Hyderabad police said.

Vandhana, PS to Resident Commissioner and Liaison Head: +91 98719 99044

CH. Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer: +91 99583 22143

Rakshith Nail, Liaison Officer: +91 96437 23157

Control room opened at Indian Consulate in Jeddah

A 24/7 control room has been set up by the Indian Consulate in Jeddah. The helpline numbers are

0556122301 (WhatsApp)

8002440003 (Toll-Free)

0122614093

0126614276

At least 45 Umrah pilgrims, including ten children, perished after their bus collided with a diesel tanker near the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia. Most of the deceased were residents of Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki.

Three generations of a family were wiped out.

The sole survivor, Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, a 24-year-old resident of Asifnagar, remains in critical care at a German Hospital in Madinah, according to sources who spoke to Siasat.com.

The Telangana Government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families. A team headed by state minority welfare minister Mohammad Azharuddin will travel to the Middle Eastern country. The team will also contain AIMIM MLAs, a senior official from the Muslim community and two family members of every victim.

The last rites of the mortal remains of the deceased will be performed in Saudi Arabia, sources said.