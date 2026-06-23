Hyderabad Police SI demands Rs 1L for bail, lands in ACB net

The officer had already accepted Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

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Man sitting at a table with cash and bottles, in front of a white wall.

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Tuesday, June 23, caught a Hyderabad Police Sub-Inspector (SI) red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

SI V Narsimhulu, attached to Gandhi Nagar Police Station, reportedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to issue a station bail. The officer had already accepted Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

The Sub-Inspector was arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Nampally and sent to judicial remand.

Subhan Bakery

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.

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