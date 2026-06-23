Hyderabad Police SI demands Rs 1L for bail, lands in ACB net

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Tuesday, June 23, caught a Hyderabad Police Sub-Inspector (SI) red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

SI V Narsimhulu, attached to Gandhi Nagar Police Station, reportedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to issue a station bail. The officer had already accepted Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

The Sub-Inspector was arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Nampally and sent to judicial remand.

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Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.