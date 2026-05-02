Hyderabad police take down 184 betting, scam-linked social media profiles

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on cyber-enabled fraud, Hyderabad Police have taken down 184 social media profiles that were promoting illegal betting platforms and fake investment schemes.

The action was carried out by the Cyber Crime wing as part of ongoing monitoring of online platforms where such content is increasingly being circulated to lure users. Police found that these profiles were being used to push links to external apps and websites, where victims were promised quick profits, high returns, and referral bonuses.

Officials said that the operation uncovered a wider network behind these accounts, with hundreds of paid advertisements used to amplify their reach. Many of the posts were designed to appear legitimate, often using trending topics, including cricket-related content, to attract attention and build trust among users.

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Authorities noted that these profiles acted as entry points, directing users to fraudulent platforms where the actual financial scams were executed. Victims were typically encouraged to invest small amounts initially and were shown fake profits, before being persuaded to deposit larger sums, which were then siphoned off.

Following identification, the profiles were reported and removed from the respective social media platforms. Police have also registered multiple FIRs in connection with the case and are working to trace those behind the accounts.

Officials said this is part of a broader effort to curb the spread of online scams. In recent months, hundreds of similar profiles and advertisements linked to betting and fake investment schemes have been detected and taken down.

Citizens have been advised to verify sources before investing and to report suspicious content to cyber crime authorities.