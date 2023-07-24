Hyderabad: Police to auction 1000 unclaimed, abandoned vehicles

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police will hold a public auction of 1000 abandoned, unclaimed vehicles at the Moinabad police station grounds of the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The Cyberabad police commissioner has urged anyone who has an objection or claims ownership or hypothecation interest in these vehicles to submit an application and claim the vehicle within six months of the proclamation date. If left unclaimed, the vehicles will be lined up for the auction.

Additional information on the vehicles them is available with N Vishnu, reserve inspector of police.

Interested persons can reach out to +91 9490517317 for further details or log on to the Cyberabad police’s official website.