Hyderabad police trace three missing minor girls

Hyderabad: The Kalapathar police on Monday, September 2, traced the whereabouts of three minor girls after they left their residence and went missing.

Two of the girls who were the tenant’s daughters aged 16,14 while the owner’s daughter is aged 14 went missing at 2 AM on Monday.

Based on the owner’s complaint, a case was registered. Three special teams were formed to trace the girls. Following the examination of CCTV footage, the girls were found at the Nampally railway station.

According to the police, the girls left their residence after one of them was reprimanded by the complainant and told that she would be admitted to a residential hostel.

The other two were reprimanded by the tenant for working as sales girls in a store at Ameerpet, which is far away from their residence.