Hyderabad police trace three missing minor girls

The girls left their residence after one of them was reprimanded by the complainant and told that she would be admitted in a residential hostel.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd September 2024 11:01 am IST
Hyderabad police logo
Hyderabad police logo

Hyderabad: The Kalapathar police on Monday, September 2, traced the whereabouts of three minor girls after they left their residence and went missing.

Two of the girls who were the tenant’s daughters aged 16,14 while the owner’s daughter is aged 14 went missing at 2 AM on Monday.

Based on the owner’s complaint, a case was registered. Three special teams were formed to trace the girls. Following the examination of CCTV footage, the girls were found at the Nampally railway station.

Also Read
Hyderabad rains: GHMC demolishes 107 dilapidated structures

According to the police, the girls left their residence after one of them was reprimanded by the complainant and told that she would be admitted to a residential hostel.

The other two were reprimanded by the tenant for working as sales girls in a store at Ameerpet, which is far away from their residence.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd September 2024 11:01 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button