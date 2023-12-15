Hyderabad: Popular Telugu Youtuber arrested on rape charges

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu Youtuber Chandrashekhar Sai Kiran, known as Chandoo Sai, has been arrested by Narsingi police on rape charges.

According to police, Sai Kiran cheated a woman with a false promise of marriage and raped her. The arrest was confirmed by Narsingi inspector V Shiva Kumar.

On April 25, 2021, Chandoo Sai’s birthday, he allegedly raped the woman at his home after promising to marry to her.

Following a complaint by the victim, the police filed charges under IPC sections 420 and 376 (2) (n) and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Besides Chandoo Sai, four others, including his parents are involved in investigation, police said.

Chandoo Sai has been presented before court and is currently in judicial custody.