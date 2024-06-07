Hyderabad: Prajavani relaunched at Praja Bhavan

Hyderabad: The public grievance redressal system, Prajavani, was relaunched at Praja Bhavan in Begumpet on Friday, June 7, after nearly a two-month break. It was suspended in March due to the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

Previously, Prajavani sessions were held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It gathered a substantial number of people from across the state. Thousands of citizens visited Praja Bhavan to meet officials and file their grievances.

Prajavani at Praja Bhavan pic.twitter.com/Deu9vCRKOY — Naveena (@TheNaveena) June 7, 2024

To address the issues raised during these sessions, chief minister A. Revanth Reddy has tasked TG Planning Board vice chairman G. Chinna Reddy with overseeing the program. The government has already processed 3,96,224 out of the 4,90,825 applications received during Praja Vani sessions up to February 26.