Hyderabad: Preps begin for Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam on June 20

The minister said that CCTV cameras will be installed during the fest this year, to avoid crowding.

Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav reviewing works at the Balkampet Yellamma Temple

Hyderabad: Preparations for the famous Yellamma Kalyanam which will be celebrated in Balkampet on June 20, have begun.

Telangana animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav reviewed the works at the Balkampet Yellamma Temple on Wednesday and directed the authorities to make necessary arrangements as thousands of devotees are set to attend the event.

The minister said that nearly eight lakh devotees witnessed the ‘Kalyanam’ last year and CCTV cameras will be installed during the fest this year, to avoid crowding.

Following the meeting, Talasani also laid the foundation for the CC road with an estimation of Rs 78.90 lakh at BJR Nagar, which falls opposite Yellamma Temple.

“After the formation of Telangana, the government has taken up the conductance of all festivals, providing grants to celebrate festivals on a grand scale,” said the minister.

