Hyderabad: President Murmu to grace world spiritual Mahotsav

The president will grace the world spiritual mahotsav at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad on March 15, it said.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 15th March 2024 9:47 am IST
Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will grace the world spiritual mahotsav in Hyderabad on Friday.

The one-of-a-kind spiritual congregation is being held from March 14 to 17 at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness, non-profit organisation, situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The event will bring spiritual leaders from all faiths and beliefs to one place at the world’s largest meditation centre, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.

The president will grace the world spiritual mahotsav at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad on March 15.

