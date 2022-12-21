Hyderabad: Protest erupts as TSRTC bus runs over another student’s leg

Hyderabad: Another student was injured on Monday in an attempt to get off a bus at Ghatkesar after one died in the city last month.

The fourth year-engineering student, at Aurora Scientific and Technological Institute, Hamasa Preeti’s accident triggered protests, on Tuesday, against the TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) over an insufficient number of buses and stops on the route.

The students blocked roads in the morning hours demanding more bus halts on their college route as they were forced to run in order to catch a bus.



Preeti fell off the bus and suffered a severe injury as the driver ran the bus over her leg as she attempted to get off it when the vehicle didn’t stop at her station.

The girl suffered several fractures leading to the need for surgery, however, no nerve damage was reported.

@KTRTRS sir, this tweet is for a complaint against tsrtc for not stopping the bus at aushapur bus stop which resulted a severe injury to a girl Hamsa Preethi of aurora scientific and technological institute. The driver drove the bus over her leg and she got a severe injury. pic.twitter.com/SpXLT2LoMu — mayank sikhwal (@mayanksikhwal1) December 19, 2022

The students claimed that the buses do not stop for them even after a rule for the same has been set stating that, Palle Velugu buses (painted in green) running as express buses should stop for students.

The girl’s plight compelled the struggling students who remarked that they have earlier notified the matter authorities who took no action to date.

However, the police intervened in the matter and got the RTC officials from the depots to mediate.



Later, the issue was resolved after the RTC officials agreed to help the students, said police.

In a similar case last month, a 17-year-old girl a student who had received injuries after falling from the footboard of a TSRTC bus died while undergoing treatment.

It was November 1, when the girl, who was a student of Avanti College fell off the footboard of the bus that was crowded. After falling, she received multiple injuries as she came under the rear wheel of the bus.

After the accident, she underwent treatment at four different hospitals. Despite all efforts, she could not survive and died due to post-operative infections.

Meanwhile, students of Avanti College staged a protest against TSRTC holding the corporation responsible for the accident. They alleged that the accident took place because the corporation failed to ensure enough bus services.