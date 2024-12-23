Hyderabad: Pushpa-2 makers offer Rs 50L support to stampede victim’s family

Hyderabad: Mythri Movie Makers, who produced Pushpa-2 The Rule film, offered financial support of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of 35-year-old Revathi, who died in the stampede during the premier show of Pushpa-2 movie at Sandhya theatre on December 4.

Producer Naveen met Revathi’s husband and took stock of the health condition of Revathi’s eight-year-old son Sri Tej, who is still in critical condition at KIMS Cuddles Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, December 23.

He handed out a cheque worth Rs 50 lakh to Revathi’s husband and assured further support to the family.

Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also visited the hospital and met the family members of Revathi on Monday. Speaking with the media after his visit, he said that the child’s condition was still critical, and it could take a long time for him to recover.

Also condemning the attack on Allu Arjun’s residence by OUJAC members, he said that such attacks would not be allowed to happen in a democracy.

He urged the people not to politicise the stampede incident at Sandhya theatre and said that chief minister A Revanth Reddy has been seeking regular updates on the health condition of Sri Tej.