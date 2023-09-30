Hyderabad: Rachakonda police busts ganja smuggling racket; 2 held

Hyderabad: Two were held for allegedly transporting ganja worth Rs 75 lakh from Odisha to Hyderabad on Saturday, September 30, in a joint operation by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda and Meerpet police.

According to the police press release, the arrested persons have been identified as Malayli Swamy alias Shiva, 31, and Raamar, 39, both natives of Tamil Nadu and residents of Chandrayangutta. However, two other accused Rajesh and Chandra Sekhar are absconding.

The Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, D S Chauhan said that the accused Shiva and Raamar went to Odisha on the instructions of Rajesh and purchased ganja from Chandra Sekhar and brought it to the city.

“Before travelling to the city, the accused concealed the contraband under a load of coconut coir,” said Chauhan.

However, after receiving credible information, the police managed to foil a ganja smuggling bid, caught the accused and registered a case.