Hyderabad: Rachakonda police busts online horse betting racket

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police along with the special operations team, LB Nagar Zone conducted a raid over Janapriya Homes, Green Hills Colony, Chaitanyapuri, and busted an illegal Horse betting racket organized through Turf Line WhatsApp group and apprehended two people.

Police seized net cash of Rs. 3,00,000 and a frozen amount of Rs. 7,20,000 in the bank account of Bujji Vinod Kumar (accused), 3 mobile phones, 2 laptops, and other incriminating material, from their possession. The total property seized was worth around Rs 11,50,000 said a press note.

The accused Bujji Vinod Kumar is a resident of Jana Priya Homes, Green Hills Colony, Kothapet, Chaitanyapuri, Ranga Reddy District. He is the main organizer who hatched a plan to gain easy and illegal money by running illegal horse bettings, the police said.

Bujji Vinod Kumar started unauthorized horse race betting in a WhatsApp group in the name of ‘Turf Line‘ with punters from his house. He started illegal horse race betting through known and unknown punters across Hyderabad and other places using technology copying/pasting screenshots in WhatsApp groups.

They used to post screenshots of bet365app into their WhatsApp groups to others and collect money through online apps like Phone Pay & Google Pay and also online transactions to the bank account of Bujji Vinod Kumar and Sai Kumar, the police informed.

The main bookie Adesh Singh used to provide the betting ratios to Bujji Vinod Kumar and collects his share amount at 5 percent profit based on the bet amounts.

Betting outside the premises of a racecourse is considered illegal. The respondents were found accepting bets from people over phones and online means for their benefit in order to cheat the common public.