Hyderabad: Rachakonda police to launch ‘She for Her’ over women’s safety

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Monday announced that the department was set to launch a new initiative “She for Her” with a goal to educate young girls and women about safety and cyber security.

While interacting with the She Teams members, Rachakonda commissioner D S Chauhan said, “In the future, we will start the ‘SHE for HER Program’ for college students. One or two students will be selected from each college for this program.

Chauhan visited the She Teams office and met DCP Saleema and the constables, who were part of the initiative to ensure the safety of women.

Also Read Hyderabad Children’s parliament suggests affordable healthcare for all

He said cyberstalking also needs to be focused on and a comprehensive action plan made to curb the crime. Continuous patrolling and decoy operations should be conducted to catch eve-teasers. “Awareness programs should be conducted in all educational institutions, workplaces, and residential areas for girls and women,” he instructed.