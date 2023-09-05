Hyderabad rains: Balkampet bridge closed due to waterlogging

Hyderabad: The Begumpet to Balkampet bridge in the city was closed after it was completely submerged in water following heavy rains.

GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal inspected water logging near the bridge on Tuesday and instructed the Zonal Commissioner and DRF teams to clear the water stagnation immediately.

She ordered them to do so without causing inconvenience to the public.

She further requested citizens to travel only in case of emergencies.

“Take utmost care while travelling. For Emergency contact 04021111111 and 9000113667,” tweeted the Mayor.

Other flyovers in the city were also logged with water as heavy rains that started on Monday continued to lash the city on Tuesday.

#HYDTPinfo

Today, due to heavy #Rainfall, water logged at Shaikpet flyover. Tolichowki Tr. Police helped the commuters to come out who stuck in water stagnation.

Additionally, the roads at Shaikpet near Brindavan colony remained completely flooded.

Traffic came to a standstill for up to nearly four kilometres at the Tolichowki flyover.

Gateway to Financial District..

Shaikpet Flyover which was famous for drone shots..



Telangana Chief Minister Son Municipal Minister @KTRBRS is a failure…#resignKTR

Following the heavy inflow, six crests of Osman Sagar popularly known as Gandipet and six gates of Himayat Sagar were lifted by HMWS&SB and water was released into downstream of River Musi.