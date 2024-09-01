Hyderabad rains: Cyberabad police urges IT employees to work from home

Hyderabad: In light of the continuous heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyberabad police has issued a public advisory for IT and ITES companies in Hyderabad to encourage their employees to work from home on Monday, September 2.

The Cyberabad police emphasised the importance of employee safety and aim to mitigate the risks associated with commuting in adverse weather conditions. It states that by working from home employees can avoid hazardous travel and contribute to reducing traffic congestion.

This measure is also expected to ensure that emergency services remain effective and unimpeded during this challenging weather situation.

Further, the Greater Hyderabad municipal Corporation (GHMC) also issued an advisory for residents to stay indoors due to ongoing heavy rains, which have significantly increased the Musi River’s flow at the Chaderghat bridge. GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, emphasized the need for caution and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to ensure their safety.

Citizens can contact the unit via their official social media accounts or phone the hotline numbers 91 90001 13667 or 040-29555500 to report rain-related occurrences and request assistance.