Hyderabad rains: Severe thunderstorms to hit the city in coming hours

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is expected to be hit with severe thunderstorms starting from 8:15 pm in the southern, northern and eastern parts of Hyderabad and will cover the rest of the city by 12:00 am, according to local weather enthusiast T Balaji’s forecast.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HYDERABAD CITY DURING 8.15PM – 12AM ⚠️⚠️⚠️



Dear people of Hyderabad City, a MASSIVE THUNDERSTORM is expected in various parts of the city during 8.15PM to 12AM starting from South, North, East HYD later covering other parts of the city. STAY ALERT… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 21, 2025

According to Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms are very likely to occur in Rajendranagar, Charminar, LB Nagar, Uppal, Osmania University, Secunderabad, Kapra, Malkajgiri, Abids and Quthbullapur.

While Khairtabad, Serilingampally and Patancheru are set to receive light rains.

Thunderstorms expected to continue till Sept 26

Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana till 8:30 am on September 22.

While thunderstorms are expected to continue in isolated places all over Telangana till September 26.

(This post has been updated with the latest information)