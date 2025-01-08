Hyderabad ranks among top 5 cities for women in India

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has secured fourth position in third edition of the ‘Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI)’ index as revealed in the Avtar Group report for 2024 on Wednesday, January 8.

In 2023, Hyderabad was ranked fifth based on the city inclusion score (CIS) which includes the industrial inclusion score (IIS) and social inclusion score (SIS).

For the past few years many individuals especially women have been relocating to Hyderabad for job opportunities, as the city offers various employment options along with a focus on women’s safety.

What are ‘Top 10 Cities for Women in India?

According to the report, the ‘Top Cities for Women in India’ include Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Gurugram, and Coimbatore.

According to the report, Gurugram tops the list for skilling and employment with a score of 7.68 out of 10, as rated by women. Among major cities, Mumbai (7.60) and Bengaluru (7.54) also perform well in this category, while Chennai (7.09), Hyderabad (6.95), and Thiruvananthapuram (5.51) show relatively lower ratings.

Besides the ‘Top Cities for Women in India’, the report mentioned that Hyderabad scored 8.01 out of 10 in infrastructure, emerging as the highest-rated city for its well-connected public transport system and travel amenities. It also earned a commendable 6.95 in safety, ranking among the top three cities nationwide.

South India leads in gender inclusivity

The South Indian region including Telangana leads in gender inclusivity with 16 cities in the Top 25, supported by high social and industrial inclusion scores. Telangana scored an impressive 20.57 in the City Inclusion Score (CIS).

Speaking at the press conference, founder-president of Avtar group, Dr Saundarya Rajesh said, “Cities are the foundations of opportunity. They shape how women live, work, and thrive. So, a clear understanding of the core principles and cultural fabric of our cities is crucial for advancing women’s progress and inclusion. Avtar’s annual index ‘Top Cities for Women in India” does precisely that, using a data-centric and evidence-based approach”

How is it calculated?

Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI) index identifies role model cities and best practices and provides a framework for organizations, policymakers and individuals to foster well-rounded development in our cities, which is a pivotal driver of women’s progress nationwide.

The index has been compiled by assimilating various data sources including the centre for monitoring the Indian economy (CMIE), the world bank, crime records and the periodic labour force survey along with Avtar’s primary research. Avtar’s research for Top Cities for Women in India included FGDs and a nationwide survey that was conducted from February 2024 to November 2024 in which 1672 women from 60 cities participated.