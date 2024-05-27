Hyderabad restaurant lift collapses; eight injured

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place in a restaurant in Hyderabad, a lift collapsed, resulting in injuries to eight individuals.

As per reports, the incident occurred at Kinara Grand Hotel, Nagole, Alkapuri X Roads, Hyderabad.

Victims of lift collapse at Hyderabad restaurant shifted to hospital

Following the incident, which took place at around 3 pm on Sunday, eight persons, all aged around 32, who received injuries were shifted to Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar.

The incident occurred during an engagement ceremony at the Hyderabad restaurant.

The injured were identified as Veerabrahmama, Ravi Shanker Reddy, Manikanta Gupta, Manohar, Shajeed Baba, Kalyan Kumar, and two others who sustained severe bleeding injuries.

Nagole police registered a case and started an investigation.

Raids at restaurants

This incident comes when the task force team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, is inspecting various restaurants in Hyderabad to identify irregularities.

So far, many restaurants, including Rameshwaram Cafe, Baahubali Kitchen, Rayalaseema Ruchulu, Kamat Hotel, and Hotel Sukha Sagar Veg Restaurant, have been inspected.

Apart from restaurants, supermarkets and bakeries were also inspected. However, the inspection was to check the quality of the food.

The incident at Kinara Grand Hotel is related to maintenance issues.