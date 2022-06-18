Hyderabad: Revanth blames TRS, BJP for Agnipath protestor’s death

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy on Saturday made sharp comments on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) blaming them for the death of the protestor Damera Rakesh, who died on June 17 while protesting against the newly formed scheme Agnipath in Secundrabad Railway Station.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Revanth Reddy accused the TRS-led state government of covering the body of Rakesh with their flag. “After killing the young man, the TRS has decorated the final journey vehicle with the party flags, indicating they will not leave any opportunity to extract political mileage even in unfortunate deaths,” he said.

On Saturday, the senior Congress leader tweeted about TRS’s government’s involvement to show that they are ‘concerned’ about Rakesh’s death.

Earlier Revanth Reddy was stopped by the police from going to Narsampet to attend the last rites of Rakesh.

He was stopped at Ghatkeskar in the Medchal district. He was asked by the police to accompany them to the station.

A furious Revanth Reddy questioned the police as to what grounds he was stopped to enter his own constituency. However, in the end, he was forced to accompany the police.

Arrested on my way to Narsampet to participate in last rites of Army aspirant Rakesh who died yesterday in police firing in #Secunderabad



I am restricted in my parliament constituency…but TRS leaders can go.



BJP & TRS work hand in glove against @INCIndia #AgnipathScheme

Revanth also called out union minister G Kishan Reddy for blaming the Congress, TRS, and MIM for the violence and asked whether the protests in all the northern states were also due to these parties.

“Instead of understanding the sentiments of the youth, the union minister’s statements are provoking them further,” he said.

Revanth Reddy also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the Rakesh’s family from the centre.

Taking a jibe at IT Minister K T Rama Rao, Revanth Reddy said that it has become a ‘hobby’ for the latter to tweet on any issue while Kishen Reddy responds to it, instead of while it is being committed.