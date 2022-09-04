Hyderabad: Robotics association grants Rs 5L to 14 yr old from Adilabad

Hyderabad: The All India Robotics Association (AIRA) granted Slok, a 14 year-old-student from Adilabad a grant of Rs 5 lakh grant for his research in robotics using AI and Robotics to help senior citizens and teens with that product.

AIRA is a Hyderabad-based not-for-profit trade body of robotic enterprises, established to support, nurture and create robotics business opportunities in India.

Nearly 50 students will be extended help like Slok. Later they will have to exhibit their innovation at a global summit. They will be taken to the international exhibition to be held in Los Vegas.

The grant was launched on Sunday in the city under the HAR VIBHAG MEIN ROBOTICS, an initiative to ensure the deployment of robotics in every possible area of our life.

The ANGEL AIRA, an angel fund for robotic startups grant of Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh will be given to teams/startups/individuals who are working on agritech/health tech/defence robotics.

AIRA is on a mission in making India the largest robotics and drone hub in the world. “Taking robotics to the grass root level and integrating it into every sector is our objective. In the past, we had only 350 Startups in the Robotics vertical but now, we have 3700,” said the founder of AIRA, Kisshan Psv.

“AIRA aims to create one million roboticists by the year 2025,” he added.

Some of these include Har Vibhag Mein Robotics, an initiative to ensure the deployment of robotics in every possible area of our life.

The initiative was launched by Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, the government of Telangana in a program held in T-Hub recently, he shared.

AIRA entered Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with several organisations. Some of these include Emerging Technology Wing; TSIC for Har School Mein Robotics Labs; TASK for Har College Mein Robots Program; RICH –Agriculture Robotics Research & Programs; RTC—Robotics Experience Centres; STUMAGZ—30 Robotics Cohorts; Tomato Media—to produce Robotics Edutainment Reality OTT Show (to be aired Zee 5 OTT Platform) and Robotics Labs in Gated Communities.

These MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan and OSD Emerging Tech Wing, Rama Devi Lanka.

AIRA announces celebration of National Robotics Day

December 15 each year is observed as National Robotics Day.

AIRA announced the Global Summit on Robotics to be held on December 16 to 18 at HICC in Hyderabad. It will be India’s largest festival of Robotics.

It is also shared that soon AIRA and Marut Drones together press Robotics in Agriculture.