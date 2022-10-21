Hyderabad: Rusty revolvers found abandoned at Public Gardens

Hyderabad: Three country-made weapons were found abandoned at Public Gardens on Friday afternoon by Horticulture Department employees workers.

The workers panicked as they discovered the abandoned weapons while cleaning up an area.

The staff immediately informed the Saifabad police, upon which Inspector K Sathaiah reached the spot and recovered the weapons.

“We suspect someone might have bought these weapons from other states and concealed in the trees, investigation is underway,” said the inspector.

The police have registered a case under The Arms Act and an investigation is underway.