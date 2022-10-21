Hyderabad: Rusty revolvers found abandoned at Public Gardens

The workers panicked as they discovered the abandoned weapons while cleaning up an area.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 21st October 2022 5:04 pm IST
Abandoned revolvers found at Public Gardens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three country-made weapons were found abandoned at Public Gardens on Friday afternoon by Horticulture Department employees workers.

The workers panicked as they discovered the abandoned weapons while cleaning up an area.

Also Read
Two-day state conference of SIO Telangana at Exhibition Grounds

The staff immediately informed the Saifabad police, upon which Inspector K Sathaiah reached the spot and recovered the weapons.

MS Education Academy

“We suspect someone might have bought these weapons from other states and concealed in the trees, investigation is underway,” said the inspector.

The police have registered a case under The Arms Act and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button