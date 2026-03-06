Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum launches free weekend ‘Spotlight Tours’

Hyderabad: The Salar Jung Museum has partnered with the Re-Reeti Foundation to introduce ‘Spotlight Tours’, a new initiative offering free guided tours every Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can choose between one-hour and two-hour tour formats designed to provide a deeper and more engaging exploration of the museum’s collections.

According to a press release, the curated tours aim to transform a traditional museum visit into an interactive journey that encourages dialogue, discovery, and meaningful engagement with artefacts.

Each session focuses on a selection of objects from the museum’s collection, allowing participants to observe them closely while learning about their stories, craftsmanship, and cultural significance.

Tour structure

The tours are structured around two educational approaches. The Live Museum Framework promotes dialogue, cultural exchange, and the sharing of perspectives among participants. Meanwhile, Object-Based Learning (OBL) encourages visitors to use artefacts as starting points for observation, inquiry, and critical thinking.

Through the Spotlight Tours, the museum hopes to create an inclusive and interactive learning environment where visitors can build deeper connections with objects, ideas, and fellow participants.

Hello 🌻



*Spotlight Tour at Salar Jung Museum — where artefacts spark conversation*

Join us for a unique theme-based tour

Slots: 1-hour | 2-hour (weekends only)

Group size: 5–20 (Visitors/Corporates) | up to 60 (Schools)



Those interested in joining the tours can contact the museum’s Education Department or send an email to thematictourbooking.salarjung@gmail.com for more details.