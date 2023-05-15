Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum to host Quranic Calligraphy exhibition

Hyderabad: The Salarjung Museum in the city will be organising an artwork exhibition of ‘Rabbana Quranic Calligraphy’ from Tuesday.

The exhibition which is all set to be inaugurated by 3 pm at the central block exhibition hall first floor of the Museum will be on display till May 31.

Artwork by Shamim Qureshi

Also Read TS EAMCET 2023 results expected by May-end

The exhibition will display artwork by artwork by Shamim Qureshi, an art and craft teacher from Mumbai, who is famous for Islamic calligraphy painting on ceramic pots and canvas.



She has also exhibited her art in Mumbai, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Iran’s international Quran exhibition.