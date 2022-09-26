Hyderabad: Sarvodaya International Trust presents Dastan-e-Gandhi on Oct 1

Published: 26th September 2022
Mahatma Gandhi
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya International Trust Telangana and AP Chapter is going to present Dastan-e-Gandhi on October 1, 2022.

It is going to be held at the ‘Aashiana’ banquet hall, road number 1, opposite Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. It will be performed by Nusrat Ansari and Poonam Girdhani, directed by Mahmood Farooqui and produced by Anusha Rizvi.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

Gandhi’s birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

