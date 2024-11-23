Hyderabad: SCR launches QR facility at 35 parcel offices

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR ) on Friday, November 22, introduced the QR code facility in 35 of its parcel offices.

The facility will help bring in the cashless transaction at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Warangal, Bidar, Kazipet, Lingampalli in Secunderabad Division and Kacheguda, Nizamabad in Hyderabad Division.

Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Samalkot, Gudivada, Tenali, Gudur, Kakinada Town, Kakinada Port, Machilipatnam, Narsapur will be covered in the Vijayawada Division; Cuddapah, Anantapur, Raichur, Dharmavaram, Tirupati, Guntakal, Renigunta, Dhone, Chittoor in Guntakal Division; Nandyal, Guntur in Guntur Division and others.

The facility has been enabled by leveraging the IT application of the Parcel Management System (PMS). Accordingly, QR code display devices have been installed at the parcel offices and are integrated with the PMS system to enable payments by scanning the transaction-specific QR code generated.

SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain said the facility will reduce the overall time taken to complete the parcel booking transaction and avoid problems associated with cash payments. It will be a hassle-free, secure, and convenient mode of payment for customers, he said.