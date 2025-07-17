Hyderabad, Secunderabad make Swachh list in different categories

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has ranked 6th on the list of cleanest cities in the country, while Secunderabad Cantonment Board has topped cantonments in the Swachh Survekshan Awards on Thursday, July 17.

Hyderabad was ranked in the Million Plus category, containing all cities with a population over 10 lakh. Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Lucknow, Raipur and Jabalpur took the first five ranks respectively.

Hyderabad scored a 100 pc in all areas of its report card, including Door-to-Door Collection of Waste, Waste Generation vs Processing, Remediation of Dump Sites, Cleanliness of Residential Areas, Cleanliness of Market Areas, Cleanliness of Water Bodies and Cleanliness of Public Toilets. However, it only scored 93 pc in Source Segregation.

Meanwhile, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board secured the first rank out of the 58 other cantonments on the list. However, the cantonment board scored 0 pc in the Remediation of Dump Sites and 50 pc in the Cleanliness of Water Bodies.

Swachh Survekshan Awards

The Swachh Survekshan Awards are conducted annually as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission‑Urban by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to rank the cleanest cities of urban India.

This year, awards were presented across 4 categories:

Super Swachh League Cities

Top 3 clean cities in 5 population categories

Special Category: Ganga Towns, Cantonment Boards, SafaiMitra Suraksha, Mahakumbh

State Level Awards – Promising clean city of the State/UT.

The Super Swachh League features cities that have ranked in the top three at least once in the last three years and remain in the top 20 percent of their respective population category in the current year.

Indore has retained its number 1 position among Super Swachh League cities for the eighth time in a row, while Surat and Navi Mumbai secured the 2nd and 3rd ranks, respectively.