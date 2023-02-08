Hyderabad: Seven fake IT officials held for kidnapping, extortion

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police have arrested seven members of a kidnapping gang allegedly involved in kidnap and extortion of a person last week.

On January 27, the gang members posing as Income Tax officials waylaid one person BV Murali Krishna of SR Nagar at Lal Bunglow area and forcibly took him to Batasingaram area in the car and extorted an amount of Rs: 30,00,000/- (thirty Lakhs) then the accused persons left him at outer ring road.

On receiving the complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation. The police have arrested seven accused including P. Rajesh, (Brother–in-law of the victim), as the mastermind behind the plot.

He along with his cousin Raghavendra intended to kidnap the complainant for ransom in the guise of IT employees contacted other accused Jeevan kumar, who is native of Vijayawada and friend of Raghavendra.

The trio sat together, designed a plan and formed a gang with Abdul Saleem, Laxmaiah, Krishna Gopal, Srinivas and Ghouse.

Based on the technical evidence, the police have arrested seven accused and seized fifteen lakh cash and an Innova car from their possession.