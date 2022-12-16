Hyderabad: Sewage works worth Rs 290 cr commence in Karwan

Hyderabad: Relieving residents from waterlogging issues, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) took up several development works worth Rs 290 crores in the Karwan constituency.



Development works include the extension of a box-type drain, the remodelling of a sewage lane and the extension of Nala in various areas under the constituency.



To ensure relief every monsoon in several areas under Karwan from waterlogging, the state government sanctioned a special budget under which the GHMC and water board initiated civic works.



The waterlogging-prone areas include Nizam colony, Hakeempet Kunta, Nanal Nagar, MD Lines, Tolichowki, Aditya Nagar colony, Janaki Nagar, Samatha colony, Langar Houz and colonies surrounding Shah Hatim Lake.

Karwan MLA, Kausar Mohiuddin along with GHMC zonal commissioner Ravi Kiran and officers from GHMC, HMWSSB, the irrigation department and others, on Tuesday, inspected various works and directed the concerned department officers and contractors to expedite the works and complete them by the given deadline.



According to Karwan MLA, on the representation of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the state government sanctioned a special package of Rs 290 crore for the strengthening and remodelling of the sewage system across Karwan.



The works include a box-type drain from Tolichowki X roads to Bal Reddy Nagar and another work of laying of 900 mm NP3 pipeline in the surrounding location to replace the 40-year-old Nala which gets choked, due to lack of maintenance, during rains and causes inconvenience to residents.

Nanal Nagar division corporator, Mohammed Naseeruddin, said, “The works of box drain type in Nizam Colony, Meraj Colony to Al-Hasnath Colony are completed and we hope that there is no waterlogging issue in these areas from next monsoon.”



“GHMC along with HMWSSB took up works of box-type drains and remodelling on sewage lanes are taken up in Resham Bagh, Risala Bazar, Golconda and Langar Houz and other areas. This will be a permanent relief for residents for drain overflow,” he added.

A new outlet has been constructed to ensure the smooth passage of rainwater into the Musi River in order to reduce the capacity of water in Shah Hatim Lake.



A new stormwater pipeline was also laid to reduce the backwater that rushes into residential areas in Tolichowki.



Discussions for a new NP2 pipeline around the Langar Houz HUDA were also held.



MLA Kausar also gave a representation earlier to the GHMC commissioner, Lokesh Kumar to lay the Bitumen (BT) and Cement Concrete (CC) roads in various localities in Karwan worth Rs 20 crore.