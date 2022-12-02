Hyderabad: Sharmila meets DGP; demands protection for padayatra

Hyderabad: YSRTP party leader Y S Sharmila met DGP Telangana M Mahender Reddy and submitted a memorandum demanding protection to the padayatra following the alleged attack on the yatra by Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers at Warangal.

She stated that it is the responsibility of the police to provide security to the padayatra. “No one can stop the YSRTP in Telangana. I am the daughter of Y S Raja Sekhar Reddy. No one can stop the padayatra,” she told reporters after submitting the memorandum to the DGP.

Sharmila alleged that the police filed false cases against her and other party workers in Hyderabad for protesting the attack on padayatra at Narsampet Warangal by TRS workers.

She targeted the TRS government and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his family and accused them of swindling thousands of crores of rupees through liquor licenses and irrigation projects.

“Daughter is earning through liquor business and son in real estate. An enquiry should be done in the projects dealing. All corruption in dealings in Telangana will come to light if an enquiry is done,” she demanded.