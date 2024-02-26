Hyderabad SHE Teams asks to complain on WhatsApp number against ‘public affection’

Hyderabad: The SHE Teams of Hyderabad police, which recently cracked down on ‘indecent behavior’ by some couples in public places, have issued a WhatsApp number for lodging complaints against public affection.

However, while complaints against couples engaging in ‘indecent behavior’ in public and residential areas can be filed with SHE Teams, the police have warned of action against voyeurs filming such couples.

Hyderabad SHE Teams WhatsApp number for complaints

Complaints regarding such public behavior can be lodged through SHE Teams’ WhatsApp number, 9490616555.

According to a report published in DC, ACP Lakshmi Prasanna said that SHE Teams have identified over 400 hotspots in Hyderabad.

It has also been revealed that SHE Teams, equipped with spy cameras, are active in the field.

12 Individuals convicted

Recently, 12 individuals were convicted under various IPC sections for engaging in inappropriate behavior in public. These individuals were fined, and warnings were issued.

While many appreciate the actions of Hyderabad SHE Teams, some criticize it as moral policing.