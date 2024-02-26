Hyderabad SHE Teams asks to complain on WhatsApp number against ‘public affection’

Police have also warned of action against voyeurs filming such couples.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2024 1:32 pm IST
SHE teams crackdown on indecent behavior in public places
SHE teams crackdown on indecent behavior in public places

Hyderabad: The SHE Teams of Hyderabad police, which recently cracked down on ‘indecent behavior’ by some couples in public places, have issued a WhatsApp number for lodging complaints against public affection.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

However, while complaints against couples engaging in ‘indecent behavior’ in public and residential areas can be filed with SHE Teams, the police have warned of action against voyeurs filming such couples.

Hyderabad SHE Teams WhatsApp number for complaints

Complaints regarding such public behavior can be lodged through SHE Teams’ WhatsApp number, 9490616555.

MS Education Academy

According to a report published in DC, ACP Lakshmi Prasanna said that SHE Teams have identified over 400 hotspots in Hyderabad.

It has also been revealed that SHE Teams, equipped with spy cameras, are active in the field.

12 Individuals convicted

Recently, 12 individuals were convicted under various IPC sections for engaging in inappropriate behavior in public. These individuals were fined, and warnings were issued.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Car accident claims one life, leaves four injured at ORR

While many appreciate the actions of Hyderabad SHE Teams, some criticize it as moral policing.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2024 1:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button