Hyderabad: SHE Teams gets 103 complaints in Nov, 98 counselled

Hyderabad: The city police’s women safety wing, SHE Teams stated that they received 103 petitions in the month of November of which 52 petitioners were walk-ins.

The SHE Teams registered 12 First Information Reports (FIRs) by reporting complaints to concerned police stations. Of these, 26 petty cases were booked under under Section 70 (c) (behaves in an indecent, riotous, disorderly manner in a public place and Section 290 (Punishment for public nuisance in cases otherwise not provided for in the Code) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

98 persons were warned and counselled to correct their behaviour.

Of the notable arrests, a 55 year old woman, seeking treatment via tele-medice for COVID-19 was harassed and blackmailed by a telecaller. The victim kept receiving phone calls from the accused who then started blackmailing her. He said that if she did not send him money whenever asked, he would reveal personal information she had given to him. The blackmail succeeding, the victim kept sending the accused small amounts of money.

Upon receiving a complaint from the victim, the accused was arrested and imprisoned for eight days in Chanchalguda Jail.

In another case, a twenty-six year old woman was harassed by her office colleague. He Stalking a women for marriage after offering a job, Accused sentenced to undergo Jail imprisonment in Chanchalguda.

A 26 yr old divorcee reached SHE Teams office complaining that she is being harassed by her office colleague for marriage. Even after, the victim, unable to deal with the harassment quit, he kept following her. Officials apprehended the accused and sentenced him to five days imprisonment in Chanchalguda Jail.

A POCSO FIR was filed against a 21-year-old who tried to befriend a minor girl near her school and kept texting her on Instagram. The parents asked the accused to stay away from the victim. After a while, the accused asked the girl to step out of her school during the day to meet him. The parents of the minor then approached officials who booked the accused, Nagaraj under Sections 354D (stalking), 363 (Punishment for Kidnapping), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC read with Section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been caught by SHE Teams and handed over to Gandhi Nagar police station. The FIR in this case has been filed.