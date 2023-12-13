Hyderabad: SHE Teams nab 117 for harassing women

Hyderabad: In a proactive move to curb harassment against women, the Rachakonda police SHE Teams carried out decoy operations throughout public places in November, resulting in the arrest of 117 individuals, including 70 minors.

The operations were strategically conducted at various locations such as bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, schools, colleges, and vegetable markets.

In addition to the decoy operations, the police received 135 complaints between November 16 and 30. These complaints covered a range of harassment, including 63 instances of direct harassment, as well as harassment via WhatsApp calls, texts, and social media platforms.

DCP (Women Safety) T. Usha Rani highlighted that the police apprehended 22 youngsters near LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Malkajgiri, along with five individuals on the Metro Rail, all for harassing women. Furthermore, four incidents were booked under criminal charges, and 68 individuals underwent counseling through voluntary organizations.

One noteworthy case involved an electronic media person who was charged with stalking and harassing a married woman employee at LB Nagar. Despite being married with two children, the accused had subjected the woman to physical and mental harassment for several years, even issuing threats.

Another case in Malkajgiri saw a man booked for stalking a minor girl returning from college. The accused followed her home, indecently exposing himself before fleeing the scene. His arrest was facilitated by CCTV footage retrieved by the police.

Throughout November, Rachakonda police engaged in 47 awareness programs, reaching over 8,000 people. Workshops and sessions covered various topics, including legislation for the protection of women, emerging crimes, and women’s rights.