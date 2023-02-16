Hyderabad: Situation tense in Old City as BJP stages protest against AIMIM

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Kalapather in the Old City here on Thursday after Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a dharna demanding action against an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator for preventing them from holding a meeting. Following a complaint, the Kalapather police booked a case against AIMIM corporator under various sections.

The BJP’s local unit was holding a street corner meeting at Mochi Colony under the Kalapather police station limits. On coming to know about it, Ramnaspura corporator Mohd Qader, who is from the AIMIM, along with workers allegedly came and stopped the programme.

Hyderabad: BJP workers staged dharna against AIMIM corporator at Kalapather Police station

The police dispersed both the groups at Mochi colony. BJP party workers later came to the Kalapather police station and sat on a protest demanding police take action against AIMIM workers. They reportedly picked up an argument with the police officials.

As the situation got tense, senior police officials came to the spot with additional forces.

Police pickets are deployed in Kalapather Mochi colony, ITI and surrounding localities as a precautionary measure.